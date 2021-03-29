Canada to tax non-resident sales of digital products and more

Canada’s also looking to make marketplace facilitators (aka, distribution platform operators) collect and remit GST/HST due on third-party sales fulfilled from warehouses in Canada.

The government explains, “While applicable duties and taxes are levied at the border on the value of the goods at the time of importation, the GST/HST is not consistently charged on the final price paid for the goods when they are subsequently sold to Canadians through distribution platforms and fulfillment warehouses located in Canada. This means that the difference between the value at the time of importation and the final price paid escapes the GST/HST.”

Although such goods are in Canada at the time of sale, neither the non-resident vendor nor distribution platform operator is required to collect or remit GST/HST under current law: The non-resident third-party vendor generally isn’t “carrying on business” in Canada, and the distribution platform operator isn’t considered to be “the supplier of the goods.” This puts resident vendors at a competitive disadvantage.

To level the playing field, both resident and non-resident distribution platform operators whose qualifying sales into Canada exceed or are expected to exceed $30,000 over a 12-month period would be liable for GST/HST on sales of goods facilitated on behalf of a non-registered vendor to consumers in Canada, whether shipped from a fulfillment warehouse or otherwise. The tax would be due on the final sale price, excluding service fees.

Among other requirements, fulfillment businesses would need to confirm the registration status of all vendors, as well as maintain records of non-resident clients and goods stored on behalf of non-resident clients.

Canada’s also looking to require non-resident vendors with goods in Canada (in fulfillment houses or elsewhere) to register and collect and remit GST/HST on direct sales to Canadian consumers. This would apply to non-resident vendors whose total qualifying sales to purchasers in the country exceed or are expected to exceed the $30,000 threshold.

Under the proposed changes, GST/HST would apply to most taxable sales occurring through distribution platforms — those by resident and non-resident vendors. Additional details about the proposed changes can be found here.