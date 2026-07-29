Chorus Pro is France’s public-sector invoicing platform, used by suppliers to government and public entities. The PPF (Portail Public de Facturation) is government-operated directory and data-concentration infrastructure — it operates in the background and is not a business-facing invoicing tool. An approved platform, formerly called Plateforme de Dématérialisation Partenaire (PDP), is the platform every business subject to France’s B2B e-invoicing mandate must contract with to issue, receive, and report invoices.
No. The PPF no longer operates as a free public invoicing portal for businesses. Its role is now limited to acting as a central directory and data concentrator. Every business subject to the B2B e-invoicing mandate must select and contract with a registered approved platform.
Chorus Pro covers public-sector invoicing only. If your business supplies both public-sector and private-sector customers in France, you need Chorus Pro for public-sector flows and a separate approved platform for domestic B2B flows. The two obligations sit alongside each other.
Being on the DGFiP’s approved list means a platform has met the regulatory registration threshold — it doesn’t mean it’s the right fit for your business. Integration with your ERP and billing systems, support for Factur-X, UBL, and CII formats, transaction volume capacity, error handling, and multinational mandate coverage all need to be evaluated separately.