What is the difference between Chorus Pro, the PPF, and a PDP?



The three components serve entirely different users, perform different functions, and exist for different regulatory purposes. Mixing them up and using the terms interchangeably creates planning errors that are difficult to unpick later.

Chorus Pro is the public-sector invoicing environment. The PPF is state-run directory and tax-data concentration infrastructure. A PDP, or plateforme agréée (approved platform), is the business-facing exchange and compliance platform that VAT-registered businesses must use for domestic B2B e-invoicing and e-reporting in France.



The simplest way to visualise France’s e-invoicing architecture



Business systems connect through approved platforms. Approved platforms exchange invoice data with one another. The PPF directory helps determine the recipient’s routing address, and the PPF concentrates required data for the tax administration. Chorus Pro sits alongside this architecture, supporting transactions that involve public-sector entities.

