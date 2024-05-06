Colorado simplifies sales tax requirements for out-of-state sellers in 2024

Colorado’s sales tax simplification efforts kicked off in earnest in 2017 with the creation of the Colorado Sales and Use Tax Simplification Task Force. This was before the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018), which gave states the right to tax remote sales. At the time, the Legislature was concerned the lack of uniformity between state, state-administered local, and home-rule jurisdictions could be “especially cumbersome for businesses operating in multiple jurisdictions in Colorado.”

In 2018, Colorado enacted economic nexus and started requiring out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax — spreading the trials and tribulations of the state’s onerous sales tax system to businesses located in other states. The need for sales tax simplification became even more urgent.

Since then, Colorado has made some good headway. For instance, it:

Eliminated the 200-transactions threshold from its economic nexus law, freeing all remote businesses with less than $100,000 in sales in the state from the requirement to obtain a Colorado sales tax permit

businesses with less than $100,000 in sales in the state from the requirement to obtain a Colorado sales tax permit Implemented destination sourcing for in-state businesses

Created a model ordinance on economic nexus and marketplace facilitators for home-rule jurisdictions

Established the sales and use tax simplification system (SUTS), a single point of electronic remittance for state sales taxes, state-collected local sales taxes, and participating home-rule sales taxes

Eliminated local business licensing requirements for businesses with no physical presence in a jurisdiction

The Legislature is already building on these initial steps. In 2023, it passed a law that will simplify SUTS by January 1, 2025. New updates include developing a simplified user interface; populating a local account number on all returns and summary reports (if the retailer provides the number); providing retailers with a bulk testing option for address files; and including additional use taxes, more information about deductions, filtering options, and certain tabs.

Still more Colorado sales tax simplification measures were enacted during the 2024 legislative session: