Colorado simplifies sales tax requirements for out-of-state sellers in 2024

Finally, SB24-024 simplifies local lodging tax compliance for lodging marketplaces. Specifically, it requires jurisdictions that administer their own local lodging tax to apply the same reporting requirements or standards to an accommodations intermediary as to a marketplace facilitator that’s obligated to collect and remit local lodging tax.
“Accommodations intermediary” is a marketplace facilitator that facilitates sales of transient lodging or a short-term rental.
Local lodging taxes in Colorado vary widely, as do local lodging tax reporting requirements. “Such variation across local taxing jurisdictions is exceedingly burdensome on local lodging operators and accommodation intermediaries,” according to the Legislature.
So, this bill prohibits local taxing authorities from imposing additional reporting requirements on accommodation intermediaries “that are not similarly applied to all marketplace facilitators” obligated to collect and remit locally administered taxes.
The bill also prohibits a local taxing jurisdiction with an applicable marketplace facilitator law from auditing marketplace sellers, multichannel sellers, or lodging suppliers for sales facilitated by the marketplace. For such transactions, local taxing jurisdictions must only audit the marketplace facilitators, though they may request information related to local lodging tax from an accommodation intermediary in connection with an audit.
However, local taxing jurisdictions that haven’t passed an applicable marketplace facilitator law aren’t prohibited from auditing or otherwise issuing tax assessments against marketplace sellers, multichannel sellers, or lodging suppliers. The same is true when a marketplace facilitator fails to confirm that it remits the tax on behalf of third-party sellers or suppliers.
SB24-024 takes effect January 1, 2025.