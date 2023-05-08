Colorado may simplify retail delivery fee requirements

Finally, the measure provides an exemption from the fee for retail deliveries by a business that:
- Has $500,000 or less of retail sales in the state; or
- Is new
The $500,000 threshold is based on retail sales of tangible personal property, commodities, or services in the state in the previous calendar year. Should a business selling under that threshold eventually sell more than $500,000 into Colorado, it would be required to collect or pay the retail delivery fee starting the first day of the month after the 90th day after the retailer’s sales in the state exceed the threshold. Basically, businesses have about three months to prepare to deal with the fee.
It’s interesting that the bill proposes a $500,000 threshold, as it’s much greater than Colorado’s economic nexus threshold. Colorado requires remote businesses (i.e., those with no physical presence in the state) to collect and remit Colorado sales tax if their retail sales into the state exceed $100,000 in the current or previous calendar year.
“It would be an unpleasant outcome if having two thresholds confuses a seller so much they stop collecting in Colorado,” says Peterson. “The legislation does nothing to eliminate the requirement to file an additional tax return.”
According to SB23-143, the fee’s benefits should be balanced with the potential economic impacts on the retailers. Thus, retail delivery fees “should only be imposed on retailers that are large enough to absorb these administrative costs without significant economic harm.” Exempting small businesses from the retail delivery fee stands to cost the state $307,133 in the current fiscal year, almost $1.4 million in fiscal year 2023-24, and even more in subsequent years, according to the bill’s fiscal note.
It will be interesting to see what happens with this bill, and whether there’s any ripple effect. Already, Minnesota lawmakers are considering a similar retail delivery fee for the Land of 10,000 Lakes; and the New York State Assembly included a 25-cent fee on delivery transactions in its sprawling budget bill for the 2023–24 fiscal year.
SB23-143 will take effect April 1, 2023, if enacted as written. The exemption would apply retroactively to July 1, 2022, when the retail delivery fee first took effect. However, the state won’t refund any fees paid between July 1, 2022, and April 1, 2023.
Avalara AvaTax can handle the Colorado retail delivery fee. Contact us to learn more.