Where the 6-digit foundation comes from

Administered by the WCO, the Harmonised Commodity Description and Coding System covers over 98% of physical merchandise trade worldwide. The international classification schedule is organised into 99 product categories known as Chapters, detailed in the official World Customs Organisation Harmonised System nomenclature.

The 6-digit HS code reflects this structure directly: the first two digits identify the broad product Chapter (such as textiles or machinery), digits three and four represent the specific Heading, and digits five and six designate the detailed Subheading. Because these first six digits are globally harmonised, a specific commercial product shares the identical 6-digit classification whether it is manufactured in Asia, cleared in Great Britain, or imported into Germany. However, because national tariff rates and trade remedies differ across borders, a 6-digit HS code alone is never legally sufficient for a customs import declaration.