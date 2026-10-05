|
Term
|
Typical length
|
Defined by
|
Administrative scope
|
Primary operational role
|
HS code
|
6 digits
|
World Customs Organisation
|
Global (200+ countries)
|
Universal product classification baseline
|
CN code
|
8 digits
|
EU and U.K.
|
Regional and national
|
Statistical reporting and export declarations
|
Commodity code
|
8 or 10 digits
|
U.K. and European authorities
|
National (e.g. U.K. and EU)
|
U.K. export (8-digit) and import (10-digit) clearance
|
Tariff code
|
8 to 10 digits
|
National customs authorities
|
National trade
|
Commercial umbrella term for import duty codes
|
HTS/HTSUS code
|
10 digits
|
U.S. International Trade Commission
|
U.S.
|
U.S. import customs clearance and tariff assessment
No. While a 6-digit HS code identifies the universal product category, U.K. customs authorities require a full 10-digit commodity code on import declarations to determine exact customs duty rates, import VAT, and trade measures.
They share the same first six digits (the global HS code) and frequently share the same first eight digits (the Combined Nomenclature), but the full 10-digit import codes often diverge. U.K. declarations must use the U.K. Integrated Online Tariff, while EU declarations must use the EU TARIC.
An HTS code is the 10-digit classification system used specifically for imports into the U.S. A commodity code is the term used in the U.K. and EU for 8-digit export and 10-digit import classification codes.
U.K. commodity codes can be searched and verified on the official U.K. Integrated Online Tariff tool provided by HM Revenue & Customs.