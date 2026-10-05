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Oct 5, 2026

Commodity code vs HS code vs tariff code: Which number applies?

Ben Robinson

Businesses trading internationally encounter a confusing array of numerical classification terms across logistics, customs documents, and accounting platforms: HS codes, commodity codes, tariff codes, HTS codes, CN codes, and TARIC numbers.

 

While these terms belong to the same classification family, they operate at different levels of specificity. Declaring an export code on an import entry, copying a U.S. tariff code into a U.K. customs declaration, or assuming a British commodity code works across the European Union (EU) can lead to border delays, rejected declarations, incorrect duty payments, and retrospective tax assessments.

 

Understanding which specific number applies to each trade transaction is essential for managing compliant cross-border supply chains.

Key takeaways

  • Classification operates as a tiered hierarchy. International trade relies on a shared 6-digit HS root managed globally by the World Customs Organisation, which countries expand with national digits to enforce domestic tariffs and trade controls.
  • Code length dictates operational use: A 6-digit HS code provides a universal baseline, an 8-digit CN code handles export declarations and trade statistics, and a full 10-digit code (such as a U.K. commodity code, EU TARIC, or U.S. HTS) is mandatory for customs import clearance.
  • National extensions diverge after digit six. U.K. 10-digit commodity codes are legally separate from EU TARIC codes; copying national digits between the U.K., EU, or U.S. leads directly to border rejections and customs calculation errors.
  • Two questions determine the required number. Importers must identify the exact customs territory where the declaration is being submitted and whether the shipment is an import, an export, or an internal catalogue mapping.

The five terms side by side

Term

Typical length

Defined by

Administrative scope

Primary operational role

HS code

6 digits

World Customs Organisation

Global (200+ countries)

Universal product classification baseline

CN code

8 digits

EU and U.K.

Regional and national

Statistical reporting and export declarations

Commodity code

8 or 10 digits

U.K. and European authorities

National (e.g. U.K. and EU)

U.K. export (8-digit) and import (10-digit) clearance

Tariff code

8 to 10 digits

National customs authorities

National trade

Commercial umbrella term for import duty codes

HTS/HTSUS code

10 digits

U.S. International Trade Commission

U.S.

U.S. import customs clearance and tariff assessment

Where the 6-digit foundation comes from

 

Administered by the WCO, the Harmonised Commodity Description and Coding System covers over 98% of physical merchandise trade worldwide. The international classification schedule is organised into 99 product categories known as Chapters, detailed in the official World Customs Organisation Harmonised System nomenclature.

 

The 6-digit HS code reflects this structure directly: the first two digits identify the broad product Chapter (such as textiles or machinery), digits three and four represent the specific Heading, and digits five and six designate the detailed Subheading. Because these first six digits are globally harmonised, a specific commercial product shares the identical 6-digit classification whether it is manufactured in Asia, cleared in Great Britain, or imported into Germany. However, because national tariff rates and trade remedies differ across borders, a 6-digit HS code alone is never legally sufficient for a customs import declaration.

U.K. commodity codes and EU CN and TARIC codes

European and British customs systems build upon the shared 6-digit HS foundation to enforce national commercial policies.

How U.K. commodity codes extend the HS code

 

The U.K. uses the U.K. Integrated Online Tariff to manage customs declarations.

 

For U.K. export declarations, traders declare an 8-digit code based on the Combined Nomenclature. For goods imported into Great Britain, importers must declare a full 10-digit commodity code. The 9th and 10th digits provide the granular classification needed to determine baseline U.K. customs duties under the U.K. Global Tariff, statutory import VAT rates, and Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) licensing requirements.

How EU classification works through CN and TARIC

 

The EU applies an 8-digit Combined Nomenclature (CN) code across all 27 member states for export declarations and intra-EU Intrastat reporting. For imports entering the EU customs union from third countries, importers must declare a full 10-digit code using the EU TARIC consultation database.

 

The EU TARIC system incorporates EU-wide commercial measures, including antidumping duties, tariff suspensions, and import restrictions.

Do the U.K. and EU use the same commodity codes?

 

The U.K. and EU operate independent tariff regimes. While the U.K. and EU continue to share the global 6-digit HS baseline and largely align on 8-digit CN headings, national subdivisions at digits nine and ten frequently diverge. A 10-digit commodity code valid in the U.K. may not exist or may carry different duty rates in the EU.

 

Furthermore, under the Windsor Framework, goods moving into Northern Ireland that are deemed “at risk” of entering the EU single market require declaring the EU 10-digit TARIC code rather than the U.K. commodity code.

Tariff code, harmonised tariff code, and the HTS trap

Understanding commercial jargon and international terminology can prevent costly clerical errors.

Why “tariff code” is used so loosely

 

In everyday commercial conversations, freight forwarders, shipping software, and procurement teams often use “tariff code” as an informal umbrella phrase. In practice, when a logistics provider or customs broker asks for a “tariff code” for an import shipment, they mean the full destination-specific 10-digit commodity code.

What “harmonised tariff code” actually means

 

The phrase “harmonised tariff code” is an informal blend of two concepts: the globally harmonised 6-digit HS system and national tariff schedules. Strictly speaking, only the first six digits are harmonised worldwide; the remaining digits represent non-harmonised national policy extensions.

HS code vs HTS code: The U.S. terminology trap

 

In the U.S., the national tariff is known as the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS). American suppliers and U.S.-based ecommerce platforms frequently refer to their 10-digit import codes simply as “HS codes” or “HTS codes”.

 

Blindly copying a 10-digit U.S. HTS code onto a U.K. or EU customs entry is a severe operational error. While the first six digits align, digits seven to 10 reflect U.S. domestic legislation. Submitting U.S. digits to HMRC or EU customs systems leads to immediate electronic clearance rejections.

Codes change: Nomenclature versions and HS 2028

 

Customs classification is not permanent. The World Customs Organisation updates the global 6-digit HS nomenclature every five years to reflect emerging technologies and shifting trade patterns (with the next major global revision scheduled for HS 2028). Meanwhile, national governments update 8-digit and 10-digit commodity codes, duty rates, and trade measures throughout the year, requiring regular master data maintenance.

Which code do you need? A two-question test.

Determining the correct classification code requires answering two practical questions before creating shipping manifests:

Question 1: Where will the goods be declared?

 

The destination customs authority dictates the legal tariff schedule:

 

  • If goods are declared in Great Britain, use the U.K. Integrated Online Tariff.
  • If goods are declared in the EU (or “at risk” movements into Northern Ireland), use the EU TARIC.
  • If goods are declared in the U.S., use the U.S. HTSUS.

Question 2: Is this an import, an export, or internal product mapping?

 

The direction of trade dictates code length:

 

  • Export declarations: Require an 8-digit export code (CN code).
  • Import declarations: Require a full 10-digit national import commodity code.
  • Internal ERP catalogues: Require maintaining the core 6-digit HS root mapped to specific destination-country extensions.

The routing at a glance

 

  1. Identify the physical product and establish its verified 6-digit HS root.
  2. Identify the destination country where import clearance takes place.
  3. Consult the importing territory’s official online tariff schedule.
  4. Drill down through Section and Chapter notes to establish the final 10-digit import code.
  5. Record the full 10-digit code on commercial invoices and customs instructions.

Getting a binding decision: ATR or BTI?

When a product involves novel technology, complex chemical formulations, or composite materials, businesses can obtain legal classification certainty from customs authorities.

Great Britain: Advance Tariff Ruling

 

Importers clearing goods into Great Britain can apply to HM Revenue & Customs for an Advance Tariff Ruling from HMRC. An Advance Tariff Ruling (ATaR) provides a legally binding 10-digit classification decision valid across the U.K. for three years.

EU and relevant Northern Ireland cases: Binding Tariff Information

 

Importers clearing goods into the EU must apply to an EU member state customs authority for a Binding Tariff Information (BTI) decision. BTI rulings are recorded in the central European Binding Tariff Information (EBTI) database and provide a legally binding 10-digit classification valid across all 27 EU member states for three years.

Classification, origin, and valuation are three separate questions

 

An advance ruling on tariff classification confirms only the numerical commodity code. Total customs liability also depends on establishing the legal country of origin (which determines eligibility for preferential 0% trade agreement tariffs) and calculating the customs value on a Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) basis.

Classifying across several markets without duplicating the work

Businesses selling across international markets face operational friction if they attempt to manage classifications through static spreadsheets.

Where destination-aware classification gets hard

 

Managing international catalogues requires recognising that a single physical product requires different 10-digit codes in the U.K., EU, U.S., and other destination markets. Furthermore, annual tariff updates across multiple regions create silent compliance gaps if master data is not synchronised.

Assign country-specific codes from one product record

 

Enterprise supply chains link technical product specifications, bills of materials, and material breakdowns to a central product record. By establishing the universal 6-digit HS foundation first, automated compliance engines can assign destination-specific 10-digit extensions across global markets seamlessly.

Get the right code before your goods reach customs

Managing multicountry tariff schedules, regional digit divergences, and thousands of international SKUs manually creates substantial operational drag and compliance exposure.

 

Avalara Tariff Code Classification uses embedded agentic AI to autonomously evaluate raw product descriptions, material specifications, and engineering data, assigning precise 6-digit HS codes and destination-specific 10-digit commodity codes across international markets in real time.

 

AI agents monitor global tariff updates, manage country-specific code mappings, and integrate directly with ecommerce platforms and ERP systems to maintain seamless, audit-ready customs compliance across international supply chains.

FAQ

No. While a 6-digit HS code identifies the universal product category, U.K. customs authorities require a full 10-digit commodity code on import declarations to determine exact customs duty rates, import VAT, and trade measures.

They share the same first six digits (the global HS code) and frequently share the same first eight digits (the Combined Nomenclature), but the full 10-digit import codes often diverge. U.K. declarations must use the U.K. Integrated Online Tariff, while EU declarations must use the EU TARIC.

An HTS code is the 10-digit classification system used specifically for imports into the U.S. A commodity code is the term used in the U.K. and EU for 8-digit export and 10-digit import classification codes.

U.K. commodity codes can be searched and verified on the official U.K. Integrated Online Tariff tool provided by HM Revenue & Customs.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you’ll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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