Many companies subject to communications tax sell to government agencies, charities, or businesses that resell their products or services. In the world of sales and use tax, that typically entails collecting an exemption certificate. While the same basic scenario often goes for communications tax, the situation can confuse both tax-exempt customers and the businesses that sell to them.
Charities and nonprofits, which often don’t have to pay sales tax, may be surprised to discover they still owe a myriad of fees and surcharges that appear on their invoice. For the most part, everyone pays for 911 service in most jurisdictions, for example. The seller could choose not to recover surcharges for carrier taxes and regulatory obligations from these buyers but that usually won’t change the actual taxability of the service, leaving the seller responsible for liabilities that may not be accounted for in the profit margin.
If you sell wholesale, your customers may hand you a sales tax exemption certificate when you want a communications tax exemption certificate. In many cases, you need them to give you both. Plus, a lot of resellers may only be partially compliant as a tax and regulatory filer, meaning the seller will have to intermittently treat them as exempt and non-exempt.
Making sure everyone’s on the same page as it relates to exemption certificates can be tricky, but it’s crucial to be able to easily store, find, and provide the correct documents when you need them.