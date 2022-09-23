Buying a new smartphone with the latest bells and whistles is pretty straightforward. Pony up the big bucks upfront or finance it through multiple payments, either way you can expect sales tax to be tacked onto the bill. But the moment you want to actually use that phone for something more than taking videos of your dog’s latest trick, the costs become infinitely more complicated.

You’ll want a service plan so you’re able to upload your pup’s performance to Instagram, to call your brother in Chicago, and to hail an Uber to your Thursday night book club. Along with the charges for your 5G plan with unlimited data, you’ll pay a multitude of communications taxes, surcharges, and government fees.

Compared to businesses that are only on the hook for sales and use tax, your phone company is lugging a heftier load of responsibilities. And it isn’t alone. Countless companies that sell products and services incorporating a wide range of technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Software as a Service (SaaS), and network sensors have communications tax liabilities too.