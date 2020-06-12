Controversial Internet Tax Freedom Act becomes permanent July 1

Although there hasn’t been a new tax imposed on ISP service in decades, a handful of states have continued to collect under a grandfather clause and the effect of this sunset will likely come as a painful revenue hit.
There’s also a growing imbalance as consumer and business preferences change to data-powered communications, like streaming options and some IoT solutions, rather than voice. Voice is much more heavily taxed, generating more revenue for jurisdictions. As this shift in the ecosystem intensifies it will be difficult for tax and regulatory bodies to accept the moratorium — and they’re likely already taking note.
Avalara is monitoring all aspects of these market dynamics. Watch our blog for industry updates. AvaTax for Communications, our SaaS-based tax calculation engine, is also automatically updated with tax rate and rule changes for every jurisdiction. For more information, contact us now.