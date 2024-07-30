Corporate housing and lodging tax — what you need to know

In October 2021, Americans surveyed in a Pew Research poll said availability of affordable housing in their area was a major (49%) problem. Corporate housing can be part of an employee attraction and retention plan.

And while the concept of corporate housing has existed in America in some form or another since the 1800s, company housing, furnished apartments, and serviced apartments are still popular today. Salaries are determined in part by the cost of living in an area, and to avoid having employees in high cost-of-living areas or commuting to the office from more affordable neighborhoods, tech companies are increasingly taking housing into their own hands. In 2023, there was a plan to build an entire town outside of Austin, Texas for employees of The Boring Company and SpaceX; Meta is planning to build a development for employees in Menlo Park, California.

Corporate housing isn’t limited to “company towns;” however. It also includes any kind of extended stay during which time a business provides lodging for an employee: a film crew shooting on location for a few months, a traveling doctor or nurse, or an employee relocating from out of state.