Corporate housing and lodging tax — what you need to know

Lodging tax (also called hotel tax) is charged to travelers when they rent accommodations in a hotel, tourist home or house, motel, serviced apartment, or other lodging, unless the stay is for a period of 30 days or more (depending on the state). It’s also called occupancy tax, tourist tax, transient occupancy tax, room tax, bed tax, or resort tax.
If your company houses employees near your headquarters in Michigan (6% tax rate statewide) for training, and has sales teams staying in Chicago (6% state hotel tax, plus a 4.5% Hotel Accommodations Tax and a 17.39% City Tax for the city of Chicago), St. Louis (4.225% state tax rate, a 3.75% Convention and Tourism Tax, and a 3.5% Convention and Sports Tax), and Cincinnati (5.75% state tax rate and a 7.5% lodging tax for Hamilton County) for a few weeks at a time, it’s key to know all the local rules and regulations that affect your tax obligations in those jurisdictions.
And if you’re a property manager that manages those furnished apartments, it’s important to know how tax differs between those states. A good place to start is our 5 steps to managing lodging tax compliance guide.