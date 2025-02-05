Increasingly, yes. “State laws never anticipated the breadth and variety of the marketplace facilitator business model,” explains Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “States never intended to impose sales tax on two different entities for a single transaction and are now walking back where those laws create double taxation.”
That said, not all states are coming up with the same solutions.
For example, California doesn’t require third-party delivery service providers to collect and remit taxes on meals sold through their platforms, but it allows them to elect to charge the tax. Pennsylvania does require delivery businesses to collect sales tax on customers’ orders.
A bill making its way through the Michigan Legislature would allow marketplace sellers to collect and remit applicable Michigan sales tax for qualified delivery network sales. In other words, it would enable local merchants to opt out of having the marketplace facilitator collect and remit sales tax on their behalf.
While Michigan and Ohio could end up in a similar place — local businesses would collect the tax in some cases and delivery companies would collect the tax in others — the path there would be different. Ohio’s new law gives the delivery network company the power to opt out of the collection requirement. The proposed law in Michigan would give that power to the local merchants.
And it’s often the local merchants, restaurants that make both dine-in and delivery sales, that struggle most with sales tax compliance in these scenarios.
The National Conference of State Legislatures has policy recommendations to reduce the likelihood of double taxation, and the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Governing Board is working to understand where and why double taxation arises. You can read more about their efforts in the retail section of our annual report, Avalara Tax Changes 2025.
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