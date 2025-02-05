Ohio recently passed a law clarifying which business is responsible for sales tax: the local merchant or the delivery network company facilitating the sale. This should help prevent consumers from being taxed twice for the same transaction, or from not being taxed at all.

Delivery network service providers like DoorDash, Instacart, and Uber Eats deliver food, drink, and other items to legions of people daily. These third-party delivery service providers function much like Amazon, Etsy, and other marketplace facilitators, and in some states, they’re subject to marketplace facilitator laws. In other states, they’re not.

Marketplace facilitator laws require third-party marketplaces to collect and remit applicable sales tax on the sales they facilitate. Ideally, marketplace facilitator laws streamline sales and use tax compliance, minimizing the lift for marketplace sellers and tax authorities.

But that’s often not the case when transactions involve third-party delivery services. The intersection of delivery network services and marketplace facilitator laws can muddy the sales tax waters, resulting in double taxation or a failure to collect sales tax altogether.

If you’d like to know more about this issue, read how third-party delivery apps can boost sales tax complexity. In this post here, we’re focusing on how Ohio is solving this unintended sales tax snafu.