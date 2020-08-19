Do exempt sales count toward state economic nexus thresholds?

|
STATE
|
EXEMPT TPP
|
EXEMPT SERVICES
|
NOTES
|
ALABAMA
|
✓
|
Wholesales of TPP are not included
|
ALASKA
|
✓
|
✓
|
ARIZONA
|
✓
|
✓
|
ARKANSAS
|
CALIFORNIA
|
✓
|
Resales of TPP are included
|
COLORADO
|
✓
|
✓
|
Wholesales of TPP and services are excluded
|
CONNECTICUT
|
✓
|
✓
|
As of July 1, 2019, exempt TPP and exempt services are included in the sales threshold but not the transaction threshold
|
GEORGIA
|
✓
|
Resales of TPP are not included
|
HAWAII
|
✓
|
✓
|
IDAHO
|
✓
|
✓
|
ILLINOIS
|
✓
|
Resales and occasional sales are not included; exempt TPP transferred incident to a service is included: more details here
|
INDIANA
|
✓
|
✓
|
IOWA
|
✓
|
✓
|
KANSAS
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
There is no threshold
|
KENTUCKY
|
✓
|
LOUISIANA
|
✓
|
✓
|
MAINE
|
✓
|
MARYLAND
|
✓
|
MASSACHUSETTS
|
✓
|
✓
|
MICHIGAN
|
✓
|
✓
|
MINNESOTA
|
✓
|
Resales of TPP are not included
|
MISSISSIPPI
|
✓
|
✓
|
NEBRASKA
|
✓
|
✓
|
Resales of TPP and services are not included
|
NEVADA
|
✓
|
Resales of TPP are not included
|
NEW JERSEY
|
✓
|
Resales of TPP are not included
|
NEW MEXICO
|
NEW YORK
|
✓
|
NORTH CAROLINA
|
✓
|
✓
|
NORTH DAKOTA
|
OHIO
|
✓
|
✓
|
OKLAHOMA
|
PENNSYLVANIA
|
✓
|
✓
|
RHODE ISLAND
|
✓
|
SOUTH CAROLINA
|
✓
|
✓
|
SOUTH DAKOTA
|
✓
|
✓
|
TENNESSEE
|
✓
|
✓
|
Resales of TPP and services are not included
|
TEXAS
|
✓
|
✓
|
UTAH
|
✓
|
✓
|
VERMONT
|
✓
|
✓
|
Remote businesses that make tax-exempt sales only are not required to register
|
VIRGINIA
|
✓
|
Resales of TPP are not included
|
WASHINGTON
|
✓
|
✓
|
WASHINGTON, D.C.
|
✓
|
✓
|
Resales of TPP and services are not included
|
WEST VIRGINIA
|
✓
|
✓
|
WISCONSIN
|
✓
|
✓
|
Remote wholesalers that make tax-exempt sales only are not required to register
|
WYOMING
|
✓
|
✓