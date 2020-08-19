Do exempt sales count toward state economic nexus thresholds?

State taxing authority hinges on nexus, which is a connection or link. Prior to Wayfair, physical presence nexus was the requisite for sales tax; states could not require a business to register then collect and remit sales tax unless the businesses had some sort of physical tie to the state, such as employees, inventory, or a brick-and-mortar store.

The Wayfair ruling deemed the physical presence rule to be “unsound and incorrect,” thus allowing South Dakota — and by extension other states — to tax sales by businesses with no physical presence in the state. Nexus can now be based solely on an out-of-state seller’s economic activity in a state (economic nexus).

Having a physical presence in a state still establishes nexus. Yet since June 21, 2018, states also have the authority to enforce economic nexus.

As of this writing, 43 states and the District of Columbia have an economic nexus law or rule. Some of these impact businesses dealing primarily or even exclusively in exempt transactions.