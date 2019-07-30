Updated 8.13.2019 to provide more information about economic nexus and registered agents.

More than 41 states now have laws requiring out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax. That means more businesses than ever, especially ecommerce businesses, need to register to do business in other states — and may need the services of a registered agent.

You’re not alone if you’ve never heard of a registered agent. But if you’ve recently developed a sales tax collection obligation in one or more new states, you probably need to retain one. Read on to learn more about this mandatory point person.