Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting: Satisfy global e-invoicing mandates through Avalara’s open API

For multinational companies, complying with an ever-growing number of electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) and live-reporting requirements can be complex. Much like U.S. sales tax laws at the state level, there are unique rules and systems for compliance based on the location in which you’re doing business.

Many countries have adopted different modes of e-invoicing, from simple e-invoice transmission via an open network such as Peppol to complex workflows and models, including pre-clearance and real-time reporting to tax authorities, to meet their regulatory needs.

If you’re unfamiliar with electronic invoicing or live reporting, our e-invoicing FAQ can provide you with a comprehensive overview.

For international companies, the already complicated process becomes even more difficult with each upcoming e-invoicing mandate. As their technology and processes aren’t built to communicate data within a structured (machine-readable) format directly to tax authorities in different countries, e-invoicing compliance on a global scale can be a serious challenge.

E-invoicing mandates also pose significant challenges to technology providers. ERPs, accounting systems, and ecommerce platforms need to enhance their offerings and provide the necessary functionality to help their users achieve compliance. They can do so by offering a single solution that’s integrated into their software and compliant with multiple differing standards used globally.

Building functionality in-house that satisfies country-specific requirements in 60+ countries cannot be done without heavy technical resources and investment. Equally challenging is managing multiple deployments and contracts with local e-invoicing providers.