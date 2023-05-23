Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting: Satisfy global e-invoicing mandates through Avalara’s open API

Yes. Although accounting and billing systems may not currently have the capacity to comply with differing e-invoicing and live-reporting standards, you can enhance your systems by adding e-invoicing and-live reporting capabilities in one of several ways:
- Use Avalara’s integration tool, Integration Studio, to merge your technology platform and customers into the vast network of global e-invoicing requirements
- Use several specialized service providers to comply with requirements in select countries
- Deploy Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting via its global API, which allows you to comply with e-invoicing and live-reporting requirements in multiple countries
Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting offers many advantages that can help you save administrative and technical resources. For example:
- You only need to use one API to address your e-invoicing compliance mandates across multiple countries
- You only need to maintain a single solution over the life cycle of the e-invoicing solution, which will save your company the significant recurring costs associated with maintaining multiple point solutions in parallel
- If you are a software vendor, you can set your solution apart from other providers that might lack e-invoicing and live-reporting country coverage
The fact that countries don’t adhere to a common e-invoicing model and there’s no single global e-invoicing system is a major pain point for enterprise businesses. Fortunately, Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting integrates into ERP software, accounting applications, ecommerce platforms, and other business systems via a single open API. This allows businesses to exchange e-invoices through the Peppol network, local country networks, or tax authorities’ platforms in multiple countries as well as report required data to tax offices in real time.
As a true global solution, Avalara ELR converts Universal Business Language (UBL 2.1) data to country-specific formats such as FatturaPA (Italy), FA-VAT (Poland), Peppol BIS 3.0, Peppol PINT, etc. Avalara ELR can also provide human-readable PDF invoices.
We have an extensive program for our partners. As a partner, you can integrate the solution into your own applications and offer it via marketplaces as an extension of your own application — or simply embed the technology directly within your offering. Additionally, you can refer your customer to Avalara for assistance with e-invoicing and live-reporting requirements.
Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting provides a global API that allows you to connect your system to our service. The published API documentation describes the different methods such as Send, Receive, and Status and indicates for each method if it’s required or optional.
Once you deploy these methods in your system, you can use e-invoicing and live reporting on an international scale.
You can select the country and relevant mandates to activate, triggering individual workflows that automatically create e-invoices in accordance with the countries’ requirements.
For answers to more questions, check out our e-invoicing FAQ.