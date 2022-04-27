Emerging online marketplaces must consider sales tax compliance

A third-party marketplace is an online destination that aggregates, showcases, and sells products and/or services from multiple third parties. This means the marketplace owner processes all consumer purchases, then participating sellers fulfill those transactions and deliver the goods. Essentially, marketplace owners can sell products they don’t own and reap the growth this provides.

For example, SurfStitch is a popular coastal lifestyle shopping site that had been limited in the inventory it could offer because it had only so much storage space. While its website is known as a place to go for anything related to water sports or coastal recreation, the company was missing out on crucial revenue opportunities by not offering high-interest products, like surfboards or kayaks.

By creating a marketplace with third-party suppliers, SurfStitch was able to blend in existing drop shipment with business from those third-party sellers. This allowed SurfStich to extend its traditional product range to homeware and beauty. After all, it makes sense that someone coming to SurfStitch to get swimsuits or surfboards for beach activities might also be interested in new beach towels and sunscreen.