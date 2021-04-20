Florida adopts economic nexus and marketplace facilitator law

Importantly, SB 50 affects the state’s rounding rule.

Florida currently requires businesses to calculate sales tax to the sixth decimal then round up. Effective July 1, 2021, dealers will need to use a rounding algorithm that meets the following criteria:

The computation of the tax must be carried to the third decimal place; and

The tax must be rounded to the whole cent using a method that rounds up to the next cent whenever the third decimal place is greater than four.

Businesses may apply the rounding algorithm to the aggregate tax amount computed on all taxable items on an invoice, or to the taxable amount on each individual item on the invoice.

The new rounding rule will make it easier for Florida to join the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA, or SST), should it decide to do so. This would simplify and possibly reduce the cost of sales and use tax compliance for out-of-state businesses required to collect and remit Florida sales tax under the state’s new economic nexus and marketplace provider law.

SST simplifies sales tax compliance for remote retailers

SST was created at the turn of the last century after state efforts to tax remote sales were blocked — more than once — by the Supreme Court of the United States. The court was concerned states’ “virtual welter of complicated obligations” would be overly burdensome for out-of-state businesses, and to be fair, it wasn’t wrong: Collecting and remitting sales tax in multiple states can be burdensome.

SST helps states simplify and modernize sales and use tax administration, which can substantially reduce the burden of tax compliance for remote sellers. Yet to earn full membership, a state must adopt uniform state and local tax bases, uniform tax base definitions, uniform sourcing rules, and other streamlining measures. See the Streamlined Sales Tax Governing Board for more details.

The existence of SST was one of the reasons the Supreme Court overruled the physical presence rule in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 2018), thereby authorizing states to tax remote sales. In its opinion, the court stated South Dakota’s tax system “includes several features that appear designed to prevent discrimination against or under burdens upon interstate commerce.” One of these features: “South Dakota is one of more than 20 states that have adopted the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement.”

There are 24 SST member states today: Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. One reason Florida has balked at joining in the past is because of its soon-to-be-eliminated rounding rule. That hurdle has now been eliminated.

Like Florida, Ohio once calculated sales tax to the sixth decimal before rounding up, but it changed its rounding rule so it could join SST. Ohio became an associate member of SST in 2005 and a full member on January 1, 2014. After Florida’s rounding rule changes on July 1, 2021, Maryland will be the only state in the nation to calculate to the sixth decimal before rounding up.