The amended Finance Law also formally confirms the previously announced timeline for the introduction of mandatory e-invoicing in France. As a reminder, e-invoicing and e-reporting will be introduced in France in three phases depending on the size of the business. However, all companies, regardless of their size will be required to receive e-invoices in a mandated structured format from July 1, 2024 when their suppliers are required to issue e-invoices. The first wave of companies that need to issue e-invoices to their customers, and that will be the first subjected to the new penalties for failing to comply, will be large companies by July 1, 2024, followed by SMEs by January 1, 2025 and smaller SMEs/VSEs by January 1, 2026.