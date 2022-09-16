The French Government has confirmed the penalties that will be applicable for failing to issue e-invoices following the mandatory introduction of e-invoicing from July 1, 2024. The French Official Gazette has published Law No. 2022-1157, Amending Finance Law 2022.

Based on these published regulations, French businesses face penalties of EUR 15 per individual invoice that isn’t issued electronically, capped at EUR 15,000 per annum.

