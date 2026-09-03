France’s business-to-business (B2B) electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) and electronic reporting (e-reporting) mandate is now in place. For U.S.-based online sellers expanding into Europe, the hard questions include: Who owes what? Which entity is the legal seller of record? Which transactions run through e-invoicing and which through e-reporting? What do your marketplace arrangements, warehouse locations, and drop-ship chains mean for your obligations?

This post maps each transaction type, sets out the key deadlines, and gives you a practical diagnostic to identify where your compliance gaps are.