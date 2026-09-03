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Sep 3, 2026

France e-invoicing for ecommerce and marketplace sellers

Ben Robinson

France’s business-to-business (B2B) electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) and electronic reporting (e-reporting) mandate is now in place. For U.S.-based online sellers expanding into Europe, the hard questions include: Who owes what? Which entity is the legal seller of record? Which transactions run through e-invoicing and which through e-reporting? What do your marketplace arrangements, warehouse locations, and drop-ship chains mean for your obligations?

 

This post maps each transaction type, sets out the key deadlines, and gives you a practical diagnostic to identify where your compliance gaps are.

Key takeaways

  • Seller-of-record status, business establishment, and inventory location determine your treatment — and a marketplace collecting value-added tax (VAT) on your behalf doesn’t automatically eliminate your own reporting duties.
  • From now on, every affected business must be able to receive e-invoices, including marketplace commission invoices, third-party logistics (3PL) bills, and technology supplier invoices. Even small sellers and foreign businesses with French operations can’t defer the entire project to 2027.
  • Business-to-consumer (B2C) orders don’t require B2B e-invoices, but they’re not exempt. Transaction e-reporting covers consumer sales, refunds, and payment data. If you hold stock in a French warehouse or fulfillment center, that can create domestic obligations even for U.S. sellers.
  • Fix checkout first. Capturing business status, VAT numbers, and ship-from data before payment prevents misclassifications that no downstream platform can fix.

Why France’s e-invoicing mandate changes ecommerce compliance

France’s mandate doesn’t just change the file format businesses send to each other. It changes the entire invoicing process. Emailed PDFs and downloadable order receipts no longer satisfy the relevant B2B requirements. A compliant e-invoice is machine-readable structured data in one of three accepted formats — Universal Business Language (UBL), Cross Industry Invoice (CII), or Factur-X (a hybrid XML and PDF format) — routed through a state-registered approved platform (previously known as a partner dematerialization platform or PDP), with buyer identification, validation, and life cycle status updates built in. The French tax authority’s electronic invoicing overview sets out the full scope, phased deadlines, and e-reporting obligations.

 

That has implications beyond the finance team. Invoicing, VAT determination, payment, and reporting data are now connected in ways they weren’t before. Ecommerce teams that treat this as an accounts receivable project will miss obligations that sit across their entire order-to-cash process.

Does France’s e-invoicing mandate apply to ecommerce sellers?

It depends on your legal structure, not your customer base. The mandate applies to businesses established in France and subject to French VAT. That includes French-registered ecommerce merchants, marketplace sellers with French legal entities or fixed establishments, and businesses operating under certain VAT registration obligations. For U.S. companies, selling to French customers from the U.S. without a local establishment does not generally oblige you to comply with domestic B2B e-invoicing, but e-reporting and local VAT registration rules can still pull your transactions into scope.

What business leaders should resolve first

 

The answers to these questions determine every obligation that follows: Which legal entities in your structure issue invoices? Which hold French VAT registrations? Who owns inventory at each stage of the transaction? Which party contracts with the customer? Which system generates the legal invoice? And critically — is the marketplace, the merchant, or another party the seller of record?

France e-invoicing deadlines for online sellers

The rollout began September 1, 2026. Large and midsize businesses must be able to receive compliant e-invoices from that date, begin issuing in-scope domestic B2B invoices, and start e-reporting for relevant B2C and international transactions. Small and micro-businesses follow on September 1, 2027. Business size is assessed at the legal entity level — a group structure can contain entities sitting on different deadlines, and mergers or restructuring can shift that picture.

Why receiving readiness arrives first for every seller

 

The September 2026 receiving obligation applies to all affected businesses regardless of size. That means structured e-invoices will start arriving before smaller sellers are required to issue them — covering marketplace commission and service fees, 3PL bills, and technology and advertising invoices from French suppliers.

 

Getting ready to receive isn’t passive. It requires registering with an approved platform, publishing routing information in the public invoicing portal (Portail Public de Facturation, or PPF) directory, and making sure your accounts payable workflows can ingest structured invoice data. Small sellers and U.S. subsidiaries that assume they can wait until 2027 to start preparing will find themselves behind before their own issuance deadline arrives.

Which ecommerce transactions require e-invoicing or e-reporting?

E-invoicing covers the structured exchange of invoices for qualifying domestic B2B transactions. E-reporting transmits transaction data outside that scope — plus payment reporting for specified categories. They share some data sources but have different destinations and workflows. Treating them as the same obligation is one of the most common mistakes ecommerce businesses make at this stage.

Domestic B2B ecommerce transactions

 

Where both seller and buyer are established in France and subject to French VAT, the transaction falls under mandatory e-invoicing. The buyer’s VAT identity and business status must be captured before invoicing. Invoices are transmitted through approved platforms, and corrections, rejections, credit notes, and life cycle status updates all form part of the compliance picture.

B2C ecommerce transactions

 

Consumer orders don’t require a B2B e-invoice, but they’re not outside the regime. E-reporting captures daily sales totals, VAT amounts, transaction categories, and payment data. Refunds, partial refunds, vouchers, and cancellations all create reporting obligations. A B2C order can generate a reporting requirement without ever producing a B2B e-invoice.

International and cross-border transactions

 

Cross-border B2B sales outside the domestic exchange scope, intra-European Union (intra-EU) supplies, exports, and imports each carry their own classification. The assumption that “not e-invoiced” means “not reportable” is wrong. E-reporting interacts with existing VAT returns and recapitulative statements — and the two need to reconcile.

 

The Agency for State Financial Information Systems (AIFE) — France’s government agency responsible for public financial information systems — clearly distinguishes domestic B2B e-invoicing from e-reporting for international B2B, B2C, and payment data.

The ecommerce transaction decision table

 

Use this table as a starting point. Confirm establishment, VAT status, place of supply, and contractual seller for every flow. Analyze each leg of multiparty transactions separately and escalate ambiguous marketplace and drop-ship chains to a tax specialist.

Ecommerce scenario

Commercial relationship

Likely compliance route

Key questions

French merchant sells to a French VAT-registered business

Domestic B2B

Structured e-invoice through approved platforms

Buyer VAT ID, routing address, invoice format, life cycle status

French merchant sells to a French consumer

Domestic B2C

E-reporting

Transaction totals, VAT, payment data, refunds

French seller sells to an EU business

Cross-border B2B

Existing VAT invoicing plus French e-reporting analysis

VAT ID validation, place of supply, currency, exemption evidence

French seller sells to an EU consumer

Cross-border B2C

E-reporting plus One-Stop Shop (OSS) or local VAT treatment

Destination VAT, OSS data, returns, fulfillment country

Marketplace contracts with customer as seller of record

Platform-led model

Platform obligation may differ from underlying seller obligation

Deemed-supplier rules, invoice issuer, commissions, settlement records

Third-party seller contracts directly with customer

Seller-led marketplace model

Seller remains central to invoice and reporting analysis

Buyer classification, marketplace data access, payout reconciliation

U.S. or foreign seller holds stock in France

Local inventory or establishment exposure

French VAT registration and e-reporting analysis

Importer, stock owner, warehouse movements, domestic sales

Seller uses a French 3PL for EU orders

Distributed fulfillment

Transaction-by-transaction place-of-supply review

Ship-from location, stock transfers, VAT IDs, invoice entity

Drop-ship order fulfilled by another supplier

Multiparty chain

Separate invoice and reporting treatment for each supply

Legal seller, ship-from country, title transfer, customer type

Marketplace sale followed by return or partial refund

Post-sale adjustment

Credit note or corrected reporting event

Original invoice link, VAT adjustment, refund date, platform deduction

Marketplace sellers, facilitators, and B2B2C invoice flows

Are marketplace sellers responsible for e-invoicing or e-reporting?

 

Responsibility follows the legal supply chain, not the platform’s branding. In a direct-seller model, the merchant contracts with the customer and owns the invoice obligation. In a marketplace seller-of-record model, the platform may take on that role — but platform tax collection doesn’t automatically eliminate the seller’s own reporting duties. The product sale, commission fees, advertising, fulfillment, and subscription charges all need to be assessed separately. Marketplace tax automation software can help you handle the complexity of these multiparty obligations.

Marketplace facilitator and deemed-supplier transactions

 

When a platform is treated as making or facilitating the taxable supply, two-leg transaction models may apply for VAT purposes. Similar to U.S. marketplace facilitator rules but governed by EU deemed-supplier VAT provisions, one entity records gross sales while another records platform fees. The customer-facing invoice and the seller-to-platform invoice are different documents with different obligations attached. Reconciling VAT treatment against marketplace settlement reports requires clear evidence — and when platform documentation is incomplete, that evidence gap becomes your problem.

B2B buyers purchasing through consumer-style checkout

 

Business customers don’t always identify themselves at checkout. VAT numbers get added after order completion. Consumer receipts get requested retrospectively as VAT invoices. These scenarios create misclassification risk that compounds downstream. The solution is capturing legal name, VAT ID, SIREN (the French 9-digit business identification number) or SIRET (the 14-digit facility and establishment code), and billing address at checkout — before payment, not after.

Platform fees, seller services, and settlement reconciliation

 

Commission invoices issued by a French or foreign marketplace, advertising fees, fulfillment charges, warehousing costs, and payment-processing services all carry their own invoice and VAT treatment. Cross-border service invoices may fall under the reverse charge rule. Domestic French platform supplier invoices will arrive as structured e-invoices beginning September 2026 — which means your accounts payable function needs to be ready to receive them.

 

Matching fee invoices to net settlement amounts requires a complete reconciliation set: order to invoice, invoice to payment, marketplace settlement to ledger, and e-reporting to VAT return. Gaps in any of these create compliance risk that’s difficult to unpick after the fact.

Cross-border sales, inventory, and fulfillment patterns

How are cross-border EU ecommerce sales reported?

 

Customer location and B2B/B2C classification drive the analysis. Intra-Community supplies and distance sales carry different VAT treatment, and the evidence supporting transport and customer status needs to be retained. Reconciliation runs by jurisdiction, VAT rate, order date, and refund period.

 

One principle matters here: The One-Stop Shop (OSS) system declares VAT but does not replace French e-reporting. The two must reconcile. Registering for OSS doesn’t remove your e-reporting obligation for reportable French transactions. EU distance-selling VAT thresholds can guide you on how cross-border obligations apply to your transactions.

Do foreign online sellers have to comply with French e-invoicing rules?

 

Sellers without a French establishment are generally outside the scope of domestic B2B e-invoicing. But e-reporting exposure for reportable French transactions still needs to be assessed. And holding stock in France changes the analysis — locally held inventory can create French VAT registration obligations and domestic transactions that bring additional requirements with them. French VAT registration alone doesn’t settle the treatment. Entity-specific conclusions should be escalated to a tax adviser. The French tax authority’s e-reporting requirements for foreign companies set out what applies to nonestablished sellers with French VAT obligations.

French warehouses and 3PL fulfillment

 

Stock stored in France before a customer sale (including inventory in Amazon FBA warehouses or independent 3PL fulfillment centers) creates domestic supply considerations. Local deliveries and shipments to other EU countries carry different place-of-supply treatment. Inventory transfers and call-off stock arrangements add further complexity. Your 3PL needs to provide ship-from and dispatch confirmation data that feeds directly into your invoicing and reporting workflows. Timing differences between order creation, dispatch, invoice, and payment need to be tracked carefully — and returns arriving at a different warehouse from the original fulfillment location need their own process.

Drop-shipping and chain transactions

 

In a drop-ship arrangement, goods move directly from supplier to customer while the merchant sits in the middle. Each leg of that chain — supplier to merchant, merchant to customer — is a separate taxable supply with its own invoice and reporting obligation. The importer of record, customs data dependencies, and title transfer point all affect how each leg is treated. Commercial order flow and VAT invoice flow are not the same thing. Map them separately.

Checkout data and systems readiness

What data must ecommerce platforms capture before checkout?

 

The compliance problems that surface after go-live almost always trace back to data that wasn’t captured before payment. Customer type — business or consumer — needs to be established at checkout, not inferred afterward. Legal business name, billing address, French and EU VAT identification numbers, and SIREN or SIRET numbers where required all need to be collected and validated before the order is confirmed. Ship-from, ship-to, and supply locations need to be recorded at the transaction level.

 

Beyond customer data, each transaction needs product or service classification, taxable amount, VAT rate, VAT amount, and exemption reason where applicable. Payment method, payment date, and refund events need to be stored separately from invoice dates. Marketplace and seller-of-record identifiers, and original invoice references for corrections and credit notes, complete the picture.

Mapping the commerce stack and connecting a platform

 

Before you can connect an approved platform, you need a clear picture of every system in your commerce stack that touches invoice data. That means your storefront and checkout, marketplace portals, order management system, tax engine, payment gateway, warehouse and 3PL platform, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and billing system, approved e-invoicing platform, VAT and OSS reporting tools, and reconciliation systems. One authoritative invoice record needs to be identified across all of them.

 

When evaluating an approved platform for ecommerce specifically, look at application programming interface (API) capacity and transaction volume limits, service levels during seasonal peaks, coverage for both incoming and outgoing documents, and error and resubmission handling at marketplace scale.

Ecommerce e-invoicing readiness diagnostic

Map exposure and segment every flow

 

Start with legal and VAT exposure. Identify every French company, branch, fixed establishment, or VAT registration in your structure. Note which entities own goods in French warehouses, which entity is named in customer terms and invoices, and which foreign entities have reportable French transactions. Document entity-size classifications and the deadlines that follow from them.

 

Then segment each flow before assessing anything. Domestic B2B, domestic B2C, cross-border EU B2B and B2C, export and import, marketplace seller and marketplace-as-seller transactions, drop-shipping, 3PL and multi-warehouse fulfillment, and returns, credits, cancellations, and warranty replacements all need to be treated separately.

Assess data, technology, and operational readiness

 

Work through these questions honestly. On data: Does checkout distinguish business from consumer buyers? Are VAT numbers captured and validated? Is ship-from inventory location identified at the transaction level? Are invoice and payment dates stored separately? Do credit notes reference original invoices? Are marketplace commissions separated from gross sales?

 

On technology and operations: Is an approved platform selected with routing configured? Is outbound invoice and e-reporting extraction designed? Are incoming supplier invoices connected to accounts payable? Are rejection workflows owned by a named team? Have marketplace contracts been reviewed? Are reconciliation controls documented?

 

Any question answered “no” is a gap that needs to be resolved before go-live. Some gaps are more critical than others. If you don’t know who the legal seller of record is, who issues the invoice, or which approved platform you’ll use, resolve those before anything else.

The ecommerce edge-case test set

 

Testing only your standard, straightforward transactions isn’t enough. Your test set should include a high-volume B2C sales day, a French B2B order with valid routing data, a business buyer identified after checkout, a marketplace-facilitated sale, and a cross-border OSS transaction. It should also cover a partial shipment with split payment, full and partial refunds, a drop-ship order, a failed invoice transmission, and a duplicate marketplace event.

How Avalara can automate ecommerce e-invoicing compliance

The challenge for ecommerce businesses isn’t understanding the mandate — it’s connecting compliance to the systems their teams already use every day. Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting works as a compliance layer across ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and billing environments.

 

It standardizes country-specific formats and validation rules, handles transmission to national platforms and invoice networks, and transforms incoming invoices for downstream finance systems.

 

For ecommerce businesses, this means more consistent invoice data across channels, earlier detection of missing or invalid fields, scalable processing during seasonal sales peaks, and easier reconciliation of invoices, reports, and payments. And a single integration strategy that expands into new markets as further mandates come into force — rather than rebuilding compliance country by country.

 

Speak with Avalara to discuss your French e-invoicing mandate challenges.

FAQ

It depends on your legal structure, not your customer base. The mandate applies to businesses established in France and subject to French VAT. Having French customers doesn’t automatically bring a U.S. seller into scope — the analysis needs to happen at the legal entity level.

No, but they’re not outside the regime. B2C transactions don’t require a structured B2B e-invoice, but they do trigger e-reporting obligations. Daily sales totals, VAT amounts, payment data, refunds, and cancellations all need to be reported to the General Directorate of Public Finances (Direction Générale des Finances Publiques, or DGFiP).

Responsibility follows the legal supply chain. In a direct-seller model, the merchant owns the invoice obligation. In a marketplace seller-of-record model, the platform may take on that role — but platform tax collection doesn’t automatically remove the seller’s own reporting duties. The product sale, commission fees, and other charges all need to be assessed separately.

Sellers without a French establishment are generally outside domestic B2B e-invoicing scope, but e-reporting exposure still needs to be assessed. Holding stock in a French warehouse changes the analysis — locally held inventory can create French VAT registration obligations and domestic transactions that bring additional requirements.

Customer type, legal business name, billing address, French and EU VAT identification numbers, and SIREN or SIRET numbers where required must all be collected and validated before payment. Ship-from, ship-to, and supply locations need to be recorded at the transaction level. Missing this data before checkout creates misclassification problems that no downstream platform can fix.
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