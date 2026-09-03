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Ecommerce scenario
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Commercial relationship
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Likely compliance route
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Key questions
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French merchant sells to a French VAT-registered business
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Domestic B2B
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Structured e-invoice through approved platforms
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Buyer VAT ID, routing address, invoice format, life cycle status
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French merchant sells to a French consumer
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Domestic B2C
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E-reporting
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Transaction totals, VAT, payment data, refunds
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French seller sells to an EU business
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Cross-border B2B
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Existing VAT invoicing plus French e-reporting analysis
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VAT ID validation, place of supply, currency, exemption evidence
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French seller sells to an EU consumer
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Cross-border B2C
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E-reporting plus One-Stop Shop (OSS) or local VAT treatment
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Destination VAT, OSS data, returns, fulfillment country
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Marketplace contracts with customer as seller of record
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Platform-led model
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Platform obligation may differ from underlying seller obligation
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Deemed-supplier rules, invoice issuer, commissions, settlement records
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Third-party seller contracts directly with customer
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Seller-led marketplace model
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Seller remains central to invoice and reporting analysis
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Buyer classification, marketplace data access, payout reconciliation
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U.S. or foreign seller holds stock in France
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Local inventory or establishment exposure
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French VAT registration and e-reporting analysis
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Importer, stock owner, warehouse movements, domestic sales
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Seller uses a French 3PL for EU orders
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Distributed fulfillment
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Transaction-by-transaction place-of-supply review
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Ship-from location, stock transfers, VAT IDs, invoice entity
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Drop-ship order fulfilled by another supplier
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Multiparty chain
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Separate invoice and reporting treatment for each supply
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Legal seller, ship-from country, title transfer, customer type
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Marketplace sale followed by return or partial refund
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Post-sale adjustment
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Credit note or corrected reporting event
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Original invoice link, VAT adjustment, refund date, platform deduction
It depends on your legal structure, not your customer base. The mandate applies to businesses established in France and subject to French VAT. Having French customers doesn’t automatically bring a U.S. seller into scope — the analysis needs to happen at the legal entity level.
No, but they’re not outside the regime. B2C transactions don’t require a structured B2B e-invoice, but they do trigger e-reporting obligations. Daily sales totals, VAT amounts, payment data, refunds, and cancellations all need to be reported to the General Directorate of Public Finances (Direction Générale des Finances Publiques, or DGFiP).
Responsibility follows the legal supply chain. In a direct-seller model, the merchant owns the invoice obligation. In a marketplace seller-of-record model, the platform may take on that role — but platform tax collection doesn’t automatically remove the seller’s own reporting duties. The product sale, commission fees, and other charges all need to be assessed separately.
Sellers without a French establishment are generally outside domestic B2B e-invoicing scope, but e-reporting exposure still needs to be assessed. Holding stock in a French warehouse changes the analysis — locally held inventory can create French VAT registration obligations and domestic transactions that bring additional requirements.
Customer type, legal business name, billing address, French and EU VAT identification numbers, and SIREN or SIRET numbers where required must all be collected and validated before payment. Ship-from, ship-to, and supply locations need to be recorded at the transaction level. Missing this data before checkout creates misclassification problems that no downstream platform can fix.