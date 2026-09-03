It depends on your legal structure, not your customer base. The mandate applies to businesses established in France and subject to French VAT. Having French customers doesn’t automatically bring a U.S. seller into scope — the analysis needs to happen at the legal entity level.
No, but they’re not outside the regime. B2C transactions don’t require a structured B2B e-invoice, but they do trigger e-reporting obligations. Daily sales totals, VAT amounts, payment data, refunds, and cancellations all need to be reported to the General Directorate of Public Finances (Direction Générale des Finances Publiques, or DGFiP).
Responsibility follows the legal supply chain. In a direct-seller model, the merchant owns the invoice obligation. In a marketplace seller-of-record model, the platform may take on that role — but platform tax collection doesn’t automatically remove the seller’s own reporting duties. The product sale, commission fees, and other charges all need to be assessed separately.
Sellers without a French establishment are generally outside domestic B2B e-invoicing scope, but e-reporting exposure still needs to be assessed. Holding stock in a French warehouse changes the analysis — locally held inventory can create French VAT registration obligations and domestic transactions that bring additional requirements.
Customer type, legal business name, billing address, French and EU VAT identification numbers, and SIREN or SIRET numbers where required must all be collected and validated before payment. Ship-from, ship-to, and supply locations need to be recorded at the transaction level. Missing this data before checkout creates misclassification problems that no downstream platform can fix.