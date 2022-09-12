France’s e-invoicing mandate will have multiple acceptable e-invoice formats and therefore there is some choice and flexibility for French businesses. All PDP partner platforms will offer a minimum number of common formats to guarantee interoperability. The customer will inform its supplier what format it wants to receive e-invoice in. E-invoices can be created in structured or mixed format in one of the three base formats compatible with the European Union’s e-invoicing standard, EN16931, namely:
Factur-X is a hybrid document that combines both a human readable PDF with machine readable XML language. Businesses won’t be able to simply scan paper invoices or create and send standard PDFs, and therefore Factur-X will likely be a preferred format amongst businesses as it is closer to today’s business as usual format and process and can be read easily by a person, including in shared service centres or accounts payable functions.