Under the new e-invoicing regime, businesses will no longer send invoices directly to customers and instead these will need to be sent by an e-invoicing platform to the customer’s platform. French businesses issuing e-invoices to customers will be able to select an approved third-party commercial e-invoicing partner platform, known as partner dematerialisation platforms (PDP), or use the public invoicing portal, the “Portail Public de Facturation” (PPF). PDPs need to be authorised and accredited by the French Tax Authority and there is a formal approval and audit process. Where e-invoicing software/providers are not authorised, they are unable to act as PDPs and can only submit data to the PPF (merely acting as a bridge or connector). The French Government has suggested that the PPF will only have basic core functionality and therefore there is an expectation that this option will likely only be used by the very smallest companies in France. Which e-invoicing platform a business uses to receive e-invoices from suppliers is also a commercial choice and decision, and can be the same as the supplier, a different commercial platform or through the PPF.