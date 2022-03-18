Mandatory e-invoicing and e-reporting in France from July 1, 2024

Businesses can either send e-invoices via an approved third-party commercial partner platform (known as a partner dematerialisation platform or PDP) or via the public invoicing portal (the “Portail Public de Facturation” or PPF). Businesses will no longer send invoices direct to customers, instead the partner platform or public invoicing portal will send the e-invoice to the customer’s platform. The choice of platform to receive the e-invoice from suppliers (vendors) is up to the business, it can be the same as the supplier, a different commercial platform or through the public billing portal. However, the French Government has recently announced that PPF will only have basic core functionality and that this will likely only be used by the very smallest companies in France. In addition, e-reporting can be done directly via PPF or via any platform – again this is the choice of the business. PPF also allows the receipt and processing of e-invoices from foreign suppliers (thanks to its connection to PEPPOL) and provides basic legal archiving of the e-invoices processed via the platform.