Mandatory e-invoicing and e-reporting in France from July 1, 2024

French VAT registered and established companies will need to issue e-invoices to business customers in France. The e-invoicing mandate legislation does not currently apply to foreign businesses without an establishment in France. However, please note that some foreign companies not established in France, but VAT registered in France, will be subject to the new e-reporting obligation where their customer is not a business customer (including private individuals). Where supplies of goods or services are specifically exempt from VAT and therefore exempt from tax invoicing, they will also not fall within the scope of e-invoicing and e-reporting, for example certain banking and insurance services, medical and health services, educational services).