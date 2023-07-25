You may wonder if your ecommerce platform already takes care of sales tax for you. This is an excellent question to ask, and it’s important to know what your ecommerce platform is, and what it isn’t. Your ecommerce platform is what enables your customers to buy and sell things over the internet. Examples of ecommerce platforms include Shopify, GoDaddy, and Wix.



These platforms are different from marketplace facilitators like Amazon or Etsy. Marketplaces list or advertise the goods or services for sale and enable payments between the seller and the customer. Payment from the customer goes directly to the marketplace, which then pays the seller and gets compensated in the process. This distinction is important because whether you’re selling on an ecommerce platform or a marketplace has a significant impact on how your sales tax is handled.

One of the key differences between marketplace facilitators and ecommerce platforms is that most marketplace facilitators are obligated to collect sales tax on behalf of their sellers. With an ecommerce platform, the seller is responsible for collecting and remitting sales tax themselves. Because that responsibility is placed on the shoulders of the seller, it’s important to have an understanding of your ecommerce platform’s sales tax capabilities.

As it turns out, you may already have access to sales tax compliance software through your existing platform.