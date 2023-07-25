Some ecommerce platforms may include a simple tool for calculating sales tax. However, these offerings often don’t have the power or content to provide the level of comprehensive tax compliance that you get from a solution specifically designed for compliance.
That’s why some platforms work with leading sales tax software providers, like Avalara, to provide robust sales tax solutions for their sellers. This can help to provide a level of compliance that may not be available with your core platform.
It’s no secret that keeping up with sales tax rates can be complicated — this is where dedicated sales tax compliance software can come in handy. On top of state sales taxes (where applicable), there may also be additional taxes at the county or local level that must also be calculated. Some states allow home rule where local governments and municipalities can administer their own local sales tax. As you might imagine, home rule can further complicate things when it comes to calculating sales tax correctly.
If that wasn’t enough, you can’t count on a ZIP code to always give you the right local rate. Avalara AvaTax uses street-level tax rates, instead of ZIP codes, to provide more accurate tax rates for more than 12,000 U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions. This helps to provide rates with greater accuracy than other methods and reduces the risk of incorrect taxation or compliance errors.