The fiscal analysis doesn’t talk about remote sellers — businesses with no physical presence in the state — or the fact that remote sellers whose taxable gross receipts are at least $100,000 in the previous calendar year are required to register for New Mexico GRT under New Mexico’s economic nexus law.
Yet the analysis did say renaming the gross receipts tax could draw more businesses to the state because sales taxes are more familiar to many businesses.
“The gross receipts tax name does confuse, but it’s the tax’s breadth that really confuses,” says Peterson. “Like a traditional gross receipts tax, New Mexico’s tax applies to nearly every contract and thing. Because the tax is imposed on the business, the identity of the customer is irrelevant. If the activity is taxable, it’s taxable for all consumers, even traditionally exempt consumers like governments and nonprofits.”
Peterson draws a parallel with South Dakota to illustrate his point. “South Dakota sales tax is like the New Mexico gross receipts tax in that it’s imposed on the business, measured on gross receipts, and applies to nearly everything sold in the state; but it’s different in that businesses don’t collect South Dakota sales tax from nonprofits and government contracts.”
He notes that South Dakota’s contractors excise tax does function like New Mexico’s gross receipts tax: “It’s imposed on the business, applies to gross receipts, doesn’t exempt governments or nonprofits, and the tax itself is part of the base.”
In short, changing the name of the New Mexico gross receipts tax won’t eliminate all complexity for businesses. But perhaps it’s a step in the right direction.