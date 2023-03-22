A true gross receipts tax is similar to a general sales tax in that both are based on the total amount of sales. However, while sales tax is a percentage of each transaction, gross receipts tax is a percentage of a business’s total revenue. If a GRT is acting like an income tax, it may apply to receipts that don’t come from sales.

The distinction is important.



For sales tax, businesses function as the tax collector: They collect sales tax from consumers then remit it to the state (and sometimes to the city, county, or special district as well). If a business isn’t required to collect, which is unusual today given the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., the consumer is liable for the tax and must remit it directly to the appropriate tax authority, usually in the form of a consumer use tax. Governments are always on the lookout for businesses that fail to collect as required.

Businesses are also liable for gross receipts taxes that function like a sales tax — though they typically can and do pass GRT onto consumers. And because the tax is on the business rather than the consumer, businesses are permitted to absorb New Mexico gross receipts tax (i.e., they can pay the tax themselves and not pass it on). Many states don’t allow retailers to absorb sales tax.



Another difference between sales tax and gross receipts tax is that sales tax is usually levied on specified transactions and applied at a higher rate than gross receipts taxes (or at least GRTs acting like an income tax). GRTs that are more like an income tax generally apply to a business’s total gross receipts regardless of where they come from.

Some gross receipt tax rates vary by the type of business, as is the case with the Washington B&O tax. Peterson says this is kind of like a sales tax with rates that vary based on the type of the product or service being sold.