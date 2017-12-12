Goodlatte urges Supreme Court to let Congress deal with remote sales tax

Those in favor of a federal solution present many arguments for denying review of South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. These include the following:
Congressman Goodlatte and peers agree with the arguments presented in the respondents’ petition. They oppose any action (i.e., reversing Quill) that would lead to a contradiction of “constitutional tradition and the principle of ‘No Regulation Without Representation.’”
The American Catalog Mailers Association emphasizes the continued importance of catalog sales, “especially in rural areas,” and says sales tax compliance is especially challenging for retailers with many off-line customers. It would like to see a “meaningful substitute” to the physical presence standard before it is overturned.
Americans for Tax Reform fear that accepting the South Dakota case “would encourage unconstitutional state action and threaten the rule of law.”
The National Taxpayers Union Foundation argues that “the case’s failure to consider due process concerns and its narrow record render it an inappropriate vehicle for abrogating Quill.” Denial of certiorari would “permit Congress to continue its efforts to establish a legislative standard for remote sales tax collection.”
NetChoice, an
ecommerce
trade association, says “South Dakota has no factual record upon which to base an argument for overturning Quill.” Furthermore, states “have not sufficiently simplified tax collection and will impose undue burdens on collecting businesses.” The solution should be left to Congress.
All petitions regarding South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. are available on the SCOTUS blog.
It’s unclear exactly when the Supreme Court will make a decision about the case. In the interim, states are looking for alternative solutions, such as basing a remote vendor’s physical presence on web cookies placed on in-state devices. Learn more about these and other efforts at the Avalara Resource Center.
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