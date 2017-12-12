Goodlatte urges Supreme Court to let Congress deal with remote sales tax

Few, if any, would dispute that claim. Many states also prefer a congressional solution, and the Supreme Court itself invited Congress to take up this matter in Quill.

Yet as South Dakota points out in its petition, Congress has not come up with a solution: “It is no answer to hope (as Quill did) that Congress might ‘fix’ the problem created by this Court’s own doctrine … as 25 years of congressional inaction on this issue have vividly shown.”

This is not for lack of effort. Over the years, numerous bills seeking to expand states’ right to tax remote vendors have been introduced, to no avail. When the Senate overwhelmingly approved the Marketplace Fairness Act (MFA) of 2013, Congressman Goodlatte and his committee refused to bring the bill to the full House. Subsequent versions of the bill have also stagnated, as has a similar bill, the Remote Transactions Parity Act (RTPA). Learn more about the 2017 versions of MFA and RTPA here.

According to Congressman Goodlatte and peers, “The fact that Congress thus far has not enacted a federal solution … should not be seen by the Court as a reason to give up on Congress.” They say the House Judiciary Committee “has been working diligently and assiduously” to find a solution that allows taxation of remote sales without “violating the fundamental principle against States regulating activity that occurs beyond their borders.” Congressman Goodlatte’s favored solution is the Online Sales Simplification Act (OSSA), a bill he co-authored with Eshoo. However, it’s in draft form only and has never been brought to the full House for review. Learn more about OSSA 2016 here.