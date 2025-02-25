Hawaii is driving road tax reform.

On July 1, 2025, Hawaii will implement a state electric vehicle (EV) mileage tax. Revenue generated from the road usage charge, or RUC, will help fund state transportation projects and road infrastructure.

For now, the RUC is optional: EV owners may continue to pay a flat $50 annual surcharge instead. In Maui Country, EV owners will continue to pay a $100 annual county registration surcharge as well.

Hawaii’s road usage charge will become mandatory starting July 1, 2028, at which point the $50 flat fee will be discontinued.

Here’s what you need to know.