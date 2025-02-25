Oregon, Utah, and Virginia are among the states with a road usage charge for EVs. All such programs are currently voluntary.
Under Oregon’s OReGO program, participants pay two cents for each mile driven and a reduced annual DMV registration fee. OReGO is open to electric, hybrid, diesel, and gas-powered vehicles with a mileage rate of 20 miles per gallon or better.
With the optional Utah Road Usage Charge Program, participants pay 1.11 cents per mile and the fee is capped at $143.25 through June 30, 2026. Participants can opt to submit a picture of their odometer every three months or implement telematics, whereby the vehicle automatically records and reports mileage data.
Approximately 7,200 vehicles currently participate in Utah’s voluntary RUC program. For now, EV drivers in Utah may choose to pay a $143.25 flat fee for alternative fuel vehicles instead.
Virginia adopted a voluntary Mileage Choice program in 2020. To participate, drivers install a mileage reporting device in their vehicles and then pay a per-mile Highway Use Fee (HUF) rather than a flat annual highway use fee. Virginians who drive less than 11,600 miles annually can save money by participating in the Mileage Choice program.
Road usage charges and per-mile taxes may be the wave of the future, at least for EVs. They’re generally considered to be fairer than the electric car registration fees that approximately 40 states use to recoup gas tax revenue. What this will mean for gas tax policies remains to be seen.
To learn more about EV tax changes, check out our annual report, Avalara Tax Changes 2025.