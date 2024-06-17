How automation can help alleviate hospitality staffing challenges

According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association, 67% of hotels report being understaffed, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics highlights that the hospitality sector’s job openings rate remains significantly above the national average. This labor shortage isn’t just about not having enough hands on deck; it deeply affects how hotels manage their lodging tax obligations.

With fewer employees available, the intricate work of understanding and implementing complex tax regulations often falls on staff members who might be overwhelmed and underprepared. This burden can lead to significant issues, impacting not just large transactions like luxury suite bookings but also the day-to-day sales such as a simple coffee at the bar. Each transaction carries its own tax implications, requiring meticulous tracking to ensure accurate tax collection.

Hotels must diligently track these transactions to ensure they accurately collect the correct taxes and maintain regulatory adherence. With the current labor shortages, the pressure on existing staff to manage these details correctly intensifies, increasing the risk of errors that can lead to audits and financial discrepancies.