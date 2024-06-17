How automation can help alleviate hospitality staffing challenges

When the staff at a hotel is spread too thin, managing multiple responsibilities at once, the meticulous work required for tax-related tasks often takes a hit. Employees, particularly those who aren’t trained in the complexities of tax law, are prone to making mistakes. Take managing exemption certificates, for instance — it’s a detailed task, and errors are all too common. These exempt certificates need careful handling to maintain compliance.
But here’s the thing — when the team at the front desk, who are stars at customer service, are also asked to tackle these tax responsibilities on top of their usual duties, the pressure mounts. This can greatly increase the risk of noncompliance and the potential for hefty penalties.
Tasks like tax reporting and remittance, which are essential for staying compliant, involve intricate processes like collecting, organizing, and submitting tax data to various authorities. And when you add in the fact that each jurisdiction might have different lodging tax rates, rules, and filing requirements, the complexity only deepens for properties spread across different locations or under various management structures, such as franchises or independent hotels.