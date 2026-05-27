How automation can turn tax compliance into a competitive edge for heavy equipment dealers

For most heavy equipment dealers, sales tax isn’t top of mind when closing a deal — but compliance issues can quietly derail growth over the long term.

Whether you’re selling agricultural equipment, heavy-duty trucks or trailers, construction machinery, tires, or other high-value assets, your dealer management system (DMS) sits at the center of your business.

But as you add locations, expand across state lines, and establish ecommerce sales, tax complexity starts to surface in every one of those workflows, and your DMS isn’t designed for it. The challenge goes beyond simply managing tax — including sales taxes and specialized rental and heavy‑equipment taxes. If compliance isn’t built into how your business scales, it can hold you back as you grow.

Avalara can help.