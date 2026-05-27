How automation can turn tax compliance into a competitive edge for heavy equipment dealers

As dealers expand into multiple states and sell across channels, they must manage varying tax rules, rates, and thresholds across thousands of jurisdictions.
Most DMS platforms aren’t designed to manage tax compliance across multiple jurisdictions. They often require additional software to keep up with tax compliance complexity.
Automation helps calculate tax in real time, apply consistent rules across systems, and streamline processes like exemption management and returns filing, improving accuracy and reducing manual effort and risk.
We use a combination of tax codes and jobsite details to determine and calculate all applicable taxes, including freight and heavy‑equipment taxes where required.
Yes. Avalara works across all systems to support counter clerks, remove sales people from the equation, and reduce the credits and rebills associated with missing or late certificates.
Avalara helps manage registrations and business licenses as you add new locations or offerings.