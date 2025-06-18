How payroll service providers can grow their business beyond the W-2

Businesses are hiring more remote teams. Remote work is one of the key reasons why your customers will need to register for additional payroll taxes (including state income tax, state unemployment insurance, local income tax, family medical leave insurance, and state sponsored workers’ compensation insurance). Video conferencing and other remote work capabilities enable employers to hire employees in all 50 states now, which means more registrations.



Hiring remotely helps businesses be more agile, attract top talent, and support scalability and cost efficiency, but it can also complicate tax compliance, since employers have more state entities to deal with than before.

Other common triggers for payroll tax registrations:

When a customer’s employee shifts to work from home: This is especially tricky in states with separate local registrations, like Pennsylvania and Ohio.

When onboarding a new customer: Most new customers are missing at least one tax ID during the onboarding process.

Changes in business structure: This typically takes the form of mergers and acquisitions or corporate restructuring, which is most prevalent in larger businesses.

Registrations can be difficult and time-consuming, and oftentimes clients don’t have the in-house expertise or time to do them properly, and sometimes state rules can be difficult to parse out. This presents an opportunity for payroll service providers to step up and be the hero.

By providing a payroll tax registration solution, you can gain a competitive edge, improve customer retention, and become a more trusted resource for your clients. And it all starts with helping your clients register for payroll taxes.