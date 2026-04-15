For a payroll company, the primary benefit of the Avalara platform is the ability to provide timely tax services to its clients. Without unregistered clients creating a bottleneck in their workflow, payroll companies can gain a competitive edge over other providers and genuinely market their payroll service as an end-to-end solution. Meanwhile, for a payroll company’s clients, the key benefit is a simplified process for securing US tax IDs, helping them avoid fines and other penalties for non-compliance.