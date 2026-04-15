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Automate state and local payroll tax registration

Deliver a complete payroll solution to your customers and users with Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations.
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Video: Learn how Avalara addresses common challenges in the payroll tax registration process.

Let’s solve your tax compliance challenges together

Complete this short form to connect with an Avalara tax solution specialist.

 

You can expect the following once you submit:

 

  • We’ll review your business needs.

  • One of our specialists will contact you to discuss bespoke solutions.

  • You’ll get insights into how Avalara can help streamline your compliance.
  • Connect with us now — we’re excited to speak with you! Already a customer? Get technical support.
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Benefits

Simplify the payroll tax registration process

A complete platform for an end-to-end tax compliance solution 

Improve customer experience

Enable your customers and users to manage payroll more accurately and with less effort so they can focus on core activities.

Streamline registration

Facilitate a quicker transition from registration to payroll services by retaining data and pre-filling information from returning customers’ previous questionnaires.

Increase revenue

Resell Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations to customers and users at a discretionary mark-up, then scale to meet volume requirements while maintaining greater accuracy and margin.

Reduce costs

Save on development or purchase costs associated with payroll tax solutions. Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations is competitively priced and cost-effective.

Boost efficiency

Facilitate rapid information exchange and seamless integration through widely available APIs.

Remove barriers

Enable faster payroll tax registration so companies can access and use essential services from payroll providers.

How it works

Clear payroll tax registration bottlenecks in four easy steps

  • The customer clicks Get My Tax ID and is taken to the integrated Avalara form.
  • The customer spends 15 to 20 minutes completing the Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations form.
  • Avalara submits the registration to the appropriate authorities within 24 to 48 hours.
  • Avalara sends all relevant information via API as soon as the tax IDs are available.
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  • The customer clicks Get My Tax ID and is taken to the integrated Avalara form.
  • The customer spends 15 to 20 minutes completing the Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations form.
  • Avalara submits the registration to the appropriate authorities within 24 to 48 hours.
  • Avalara sends all relevant information via API as soon as the tax IDs are available.

Streamline payroll registration for your business and your customers

For payroll companies

Payroll tax registration presents an ongoing challenge for businesses and their customers.

 

With a complete payroll solution, companies can provide a seamless and straightforward path to their services and, in turn, improve business processes, increase revenue, and enhance customer experience.
  • Stand out in a crowded market by offering an end-to-end compliance solution.
  • Enable a turnkey payroll tax registration solution that’s easy to manage and maintain. Improve customer retention by addressing payroll tax registration pain points.
  • Co-brand or private-label Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations while leveraging strong resale margins.

For customers

Payroll tax registration is often a tedious process for customers and their users.  

 

Avalara simplifies payroll tax registration by removing unnecessary customer touchpoints and clearing bottlenecks that can prolong processes and distract from core business objectives.
  • Reduce time-consuming tax registrations and focus resources on revenue-generating activities.
  • Speed up registration by consolidating duplicate steps and retaining and pre-populating data from previous questionnaires.

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Awards

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"Inc. 500 logo with a starburst design and gradient colours."
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G2 Leader Mid-Market Winter 2025 badge.

Frequently asked questions

For a payroll company, the primary benefit of the Avalara platform is the ability to provide timely tax services to its clients. Without unregistered clients creating a bottleneck in their workflow, payroll companies can gain a competitive edge over other providers and genuinely market their payroll service as an end-to-end solution. Meanwhile, for a payroll company’s clients, the key benefit is a simplified process for securing US tax IDs, helping them avoid fines and other penalties for non-compliance.

Avalara can obtain State Unemployment Insurance tax IDs and State Income Tax IDs. For many providers, these payroll tax registrations are an urgent issue because the only readily available option is to ask clients to take responsibility for obtaining their own registrations, a task they are often poorly equipped to complete.

Yes. Avalara obtains tax registrations at all levels of government. This is an important consideration because some states allow local jurisdictions to impose payroll taxes, which in turn require registration with the local authority.

For tax registration solutions, Avalara offers three possible arrangements for payroll companies: API integration, an Avalara Partner Portal, and a referral link. Each option offers different benefits depending on the partner’s use case.

If they choose either API integration or the Partner Portal, the provider pays a discounted wholesale price. If they choose a referral link instead, the client pays Avalara’s purchase price.

Once a client begins answering questions, the average completion time is 15 to 25 minutes. If a client needs to register in more than one state, a single set of questions is all Avalara needs to prepare the forms, make payments directly to authorities, and follow up with jurisdictions to help ensure everything is processed in a timely manner.

Once Avalara receives the required information, the registration process with the authorities typically takes 1 to 2 business days, although processing and approval times may vary by state.

Ready to see what Avalara can do?

Schedule a demo to see our solution.
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