How payroll service providers can grow their business beyond the W-2

Avalara provides cloud-based platforms that simplify both payroll tax registration for W-2 employees and automation for W-9 employees. With Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations, providers can simplify the state and local tax registration process, easing the path for their clients to consume their payroll services.
Meanwhile, with Avalara 1099 & W-9, providers can streamline W-9 collection, automate 1099 preparation and e-filing, and manage compliance for their clients in all 50 states. Our secure, cloud-based platforms integrate with leading payroll and accounting systems, allowing you to manage tax registration and contractor tax reporting from one place.
Whether you’re supporting a handful of clients or scaling to serve many thousands, Avalara offers the tools, support, and expertise to help you support your clients with comprehensive tax registration and 1099 service offerings.
Workforces (whether they are full-time or contract) aren’t slowing down — and neither is the pace of IRS regulation. Payroll service providers who offer integrated, automated 1099 services can meet client needs while growing their own business with scalable, efficient solutions. At the same time, Avalara Payroll Tax Registrations can help you automate state and local payroll tax registration and deliver a complete payroll solution to your customers.
This blog has been updated. It was originally published on May 20, 2025.