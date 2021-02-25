How to ensure the right sales tax rate is applied to each transaction

The explosive growth of ecommerce has coincided with expanding state sales tax collection requirements. Together, these two factors can complicate sales tax compliance for online retailers, requiring them to track thousands of different sales tax rates and reporting codes.

Ecommerce has been an essential sales channel practically since its inception. In 1998, just a few years after Amazon sold its first book online, ecommerce accounted for 0.2% of total retail trade. By 2018, ecommerce represented 14.3% of total retail trade.

The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly accelerated the growth of ecommerce. As the virus took hold of the nation, forcing brick-and-mortar stores to temporarily close or cap capacity, selling online became key to the survival of many retailers. The numbers bear that out: In 2020, online spending accounted for an estimated 21.3% of total retail sales for the year, an increase of 44% over 2019.

While selling online is helping many businesses stay solvent in the time of COVID-19, it may also expand their sales tax nexus footprint.