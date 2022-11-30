How to optimise your ecommerce website

A common challenge during ecommerce website optimisation is the integration of new technology, particularly if you already have a complicated web of software. When you’re looking for digital solutions that can help scale your business, it’s best to prioritise those with a wide range of integrations, so you can utilise its features without compromising your existing system.
As we mention above, using an ecommerce platform to build your website can help simplify this sort of optimisation. For example, Avalara’s AvaTax technology is compatible with the most popular ecommerce platforms, meaning you can leverage the functionality of tax calculation regardless of your existing tech stack.
Metapack, which we also mention above, is another helpful integration. Metapack’s delivery manager can facilitate efficient delivery regardless of where customers are ordering from, as the delivery manager will select the best shipping option.
For a company looking to scale their business across borders, integrations that automate the complications of international trade (e.g. customs, different tax rates, international delivery, language translations) are crucial.