How to optimise your ecommerce website

While many businesses focus on sales-based aspects of ecommerce website optimisation such as product pages and the checkout process, the ecommerce post-purchase experience (i.e., order processing and delivery) is just as important. Good shipping management should be a priority for any company trading across borders.

The post-purchase stage is an area where few businesses have a great record. According to Metapack’s post-purchase experience report, a staggering 93.5% of shoppers have had a bad post-purchase experience in the last 12 months. Of these, 40.6% have bad experiences somewhat regularly, and 6.5% have them frequently.



Ensuring timely and effective delivery is crucial in avoiding these bad experiences, and while some of the responsibility lies with your courier, a little ecommerce website optimisation can go a long way. For instance, connecting your site to a delivery management tool (such as Metapack) can help automatically select the best delivery option for your customer, streamlining the shipping process.



Additionally, the ecommerce post purchase experience can go poorly if a retailer isn’t prepared for the complexities of international commerce. A common hurdle for many industries is dealing with international customs and finding the right way to charge customs duties to customers.