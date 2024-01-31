International tax compliance: How to prepare your business in 2024

E-invoicing mandates, which dominated tax compliance news in 2023, show no signs of slowing down this year. The high rate of adoption across the world and the mutual benefits to governments and businesses alike make e-invoicing central to the future of tax compliance. Through e-invoicing and live reporting, governments can become more efficient and gain visibility into a huge amount of transactional data. This makes them better able to tackle tax fraud and reduce the VAT gap — the estimated difference between expected VAT revenue and actual VAT revenue collected, which according to the latest figures from 2021 stands at around €61 billion. Businesses, meanwhile, can increase the efficiency of their finance teams, save on costs, and free up resources that would otherwise be tied up by manual processes. Businesses can also reduce their carbon footprint by moving away from paper usage.

A factor that will almost certainly drive the uptick of e-invoicing further is VAT in the Digital Age (ViDA) — the EU’s plan to modernise VAT. ViDA makes it easier for EU member states to mandate e-invoicing, as they’ll no longer require permission from the European Commission to do so. They will also no longer be required to seek permission from customers before replacing PDF invoices with e-invoicing.