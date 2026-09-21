How to request IEEPA tariff refunds

The International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, grants the president of the United States power to regulate economic transactions following declaration of a national emergency. IEEPA specifies that such authority may only be exercised to deal with an “unusual and extraordinary” threat following the declaration of a national emergency.
Donald Trump is the first president to use IEEPA to establish tariffs, and he imposed IEEPA tariffs on most countries. On February 20, 2026, the Supreme Court struck down the IEEPA tariffs.
There are different types of U.S. trade measures, including Section 122 tariffs, Section 201 tariffs, Section 232 tariffs, Section 301 tariffs, and of course, IEEPA tariffs.
Each type of tariff has distinct legal applications, authorities, and purposes that can affect reporting requirements, how the tariffs stack, and even how the tariffs can be challenged.
Per a final rule published January 2, 2026, CBP began issuing all refunds electronically via Automated Clearing House (ACH) on February 6, 2026 (subject to limited exceptions).
IEEPA duties will be refunded in stages. CBP launched phase one of its new Consolidated Administration and Process of Entries (CAPE) functionality within the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) on April 20, 2026.
You’ll likely need to identify and verify all entries subject to IEEPA tariffs along with their country of origin, and monitor the liquidations of those entries. You may need to set up an ACE portal account if you don’t already have one, and enroll as an ACH Refund participant if you qualify as one.
You may also want to consult with trusted attorneys, customs brokers, and tax and trade advisors.