How to request IEEPA tariff refunds

CBP launched the first phase of IEEPA refunds on April 20, 2026. Two months after the Supreme Court invalidated the IEEPA tariffs, CBP activated the first phase of IEEPA refunds. Phase one is limited to certain unliquidated entries and certain entries within 80 days of liquidation.

Importers that prepared early should be well positioned to obtain potential IEEPA tariff refunds. To support potential refund claims, importers should identify all entries subject to IEEPA tariffs, confirm liquidation status, gather entry summaries and proof of payment, and monitor filing deadlines.

Accurate documentation and automation can help businesses prepare for potential refunds. Importers may need detailed entry summaries and proof of IEEPA duties paid. Companies that have automated tariff classification, duty calculation, and transaction recordkeeping are better positioned to identify impacted entries, quantify refund amounts, and support refund claims with historical data.

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