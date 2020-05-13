How to tax a virtual haircut

It’s also necessary to establish where the sale occurs, which would be either where the customer receives the service or where the service is performed. That would have been the same place before COVID-19 hit. Now, the stylist and the client may be in different locations.
A traveling stylist who cuts hair up and down the Eastern Seaboard would likely need to be registered to do business in multiple states and tax their sales according to the rates and rules in effect in each location. But does a stylist working from home in New York City need to do the same when providing virtual cuts for clients residing in Yonkers, New York; Hoboken, New Jersey; or Maui, Hawaii? Possibly.
Haircuts are generally sourced to where the customer receives the service, which is where the head of hair is located. Similarly, education services are generally sourced to the location of the student, whether that student sits in a physical or virtual classroom.
That said, a state may not require an out-of-state hair stylist to register to collect and remit tax on a virtual haircut if the stylist doesn’t do much business in the state. Although almost all states now impose a sales tax collection obligation on remote vendors, most also provide an exception for small sellers.
So long as states require us to stay at home to help slow the spread of COVID-19, tax authorities may not audit businesses doing what it takes to survive. Several have already said they’re suspending new audits during the pandemic, or that they won’t hold businesses liable for income tax nexus based on employees working remotely in the state because of stay-at-home orders. Yet once those orders are lifted, all bets are off.
Depending on what the future brings, virtual haircuts, like virtual events, could be here to stay. Should that happen, states may take more of an interest in how they’re being taxed.