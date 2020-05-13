How to tax a virtual haircut

But is a virtual haircut still a haircut, really? Or is it more of a tutorial? Or perhaps some sort of online training?

As with the wisdom of cutting one’s own hair, it depends. Some state tax authorities could consider virtual haircuts to be an education service. Yet a state could conceivably treat a virtual haircut like a physical haircut for tax purposes, or as online training (which is not the same thing as an education service).

Of course, state tax authorities may not know how to categorize or tax a virtual haircut, because who ever heard of a virtual haircut before the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?

Unfortunately, businesses need to know what kind of service they provide in order to correctly tax it. In South Dakota, sales categorized as training and seminars or online training are generally subject to sales tax, like beauty and barbering services, but educational services are generally exempt. In West Virginia, beauty and barbering services are exempt but educational services, online training, and training and seminars all are typically taxed.