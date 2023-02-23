How to write a great ecommerce return policy

Wrong size, wrong color, item arrived too late, buyer did not read measurements and ended up with doll furniture instead of the perfect human-sized mid-century modern credenza — whatever the reason, a return has to be made.

Retail returns are an inevitable part of doing business, especially during busy shopping seasons like the holidays. According to a National Retail Federation survey, 2022 ecommerce returns accounted for $816 billion in lost sales, with 17.9% of holiday purchases returned, equating to nearly $171 billion in returns. In fact, returns are such an integral part of holiday shopping that they’ve sparked a new day of recognition in early January: National Returns Day (and in 2021, the day was expanded to National Returns Week).

Retailers have a tricky problem to solve: how to make the returns process customer friendly and cost-effective for the business.